How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Auburn on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) take the court against the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on SEC Network+.
SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
SE Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Lions shot 45.8% from the field, 5.1% higher than the 40.7% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, SE Louisiana had a 16-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.7% from the field.
- The Lions were the 201st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 76th.
- The Lions averaged 9.9 more points per game last year (77.6) than the Tigers allowed (67.7).
- SE Louisiana put together an 18-10 record last season in games it scored more than 67.7 points.
SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison
- SE Louisiana averaged 82.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.8 away.
- The Lions allowed 75.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.2 away.
- SE Louisiana drained more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than away (36.7%).
SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Delta State
|W 90-71
|University Center (LA)
|11/10/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
