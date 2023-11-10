The Auburn Tigers (0-1) will face the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Auburn (-24.5)

Auburn (-24.5) Total: 154.5

154.5 TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Roger McFarlane: 12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Boogie Anderson: 14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nick Caldwell: 11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Alec Woodard: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Brody Rowbury: 9.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

SE Louisiana vs. Auburn Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG SE Louisiana AVG SE Louisiana Rank 149th 72.8 Points Scored 77.6 43rd 102nd 67.7 Points Allowed 76 327th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 31.4 201st 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.8 125th 101st 14.1 Assists 14.2 95th 152nd 11.6 Turnovers 11.8 175th

