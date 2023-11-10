The Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) play the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

SE Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Lions averaged just 3.1 more points per game last year (62.1) than the Bulldogs gave up (59).

SE Louisiana had a 19-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 71.1 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 55.8 the Lions allowed.

When Mississippi State put up more than 55.8 points last season, it went 20-6.

The Bulldogs made 39.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 10.9 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (50.4%).

The Lions' 32.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs given up to their opponents (40.7%).

