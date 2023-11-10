How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
|Suns vs Lakers Injury Report
|Suns vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Lakers Prediction
|Suns vs Lakers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- In games Phoenix shoots higher than 47.1% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 12th.
- The Suns record 112.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 116.3 the Lakers give up.
- Phoenix has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 116.3 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers have shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.
- The Lakers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.
- The Lakers' 109 points per game are just two fewer points than the 111 the Suns give up.
- Los Angeles has put together a 1-1 record in games it scores more than 111 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, the Suns averaged 0.9 more points per game (114.1) than they did away from home (113.2).
- Defensively Phoenix was better in home games last year, allowing 109.2 points per game, compared to 113.9 away from home.
- At home, the Suns made 0.6 more treys per game (12.5) than in away games (11.9). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to when playing on the road (36.5%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Lakers scored 0.3 fewer points per game at home (117) than away (117.3).
- In 2022-23, the Lakers allowed 5.6 fewer points per game at home (113.8) than away (119.4).
- Beyond the arc, the Lakers knocked down fewer triples on the road (10.3 per game) than at home (11.2) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) as well.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.