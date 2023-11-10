High school football is happening this week in Washington Parish, Louisiana, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Red River High School at Pine High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Franklinton, LA

Franklinton, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Varnado High School at White Castle High School