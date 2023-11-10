Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Webster Parish, Louisiana this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Webster Parish, Louisiana High School Football Games This Week

Sacred Heart High School at Glenbrook School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Minden, LA

Minden, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Minden High School at West Feliciana High School