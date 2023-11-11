Week 11 of the college football schedule is upon us. To see how each CUSA team compares to the rest of the conference, take a look at our power rankings below.

CUSA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Liberty

  • Current Record: 9-0 | Projected Record: 12-0
  • Odds to Win CUSA: -375
  • Overall Rank: 30th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th
  • Last Game: W 56-30 vs Louisiana Tech

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Old Dominion
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Western Kentucky

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +600
  • Overall Rank: 72nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th
  • Last Game: W 21-13 vs UTEP

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: New Mexico State
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Jacksonville State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 8-3
  • Overall Rank: 78th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 124th
  • Last Game: L 38-28 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: BYE

4. New Mexico State

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 5-6
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +500
  • Overall Rank: 100th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd
  • Last Game: W 13-7 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Western Kentucky
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Middle Tennessee

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-6
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +8000
  • Overall Rank: 106th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
  • Last Game: L 13-7 vs New Mexico State

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Florida International
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Louisiana Tech

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +20000
  • Overall Rank: 116th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 111th
  • Last Game: L 56-30 vs Liberty

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Sam Houston
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. UTEP

  • Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +15000
  • Overall Rank: 119th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 108th
  • Last Game: L 21-13 vs Western Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: BYE

8. Sam Houston

  • Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 0-11
  • Overall Rank: 120th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 99th
  • Last Game: W 24-21 vs Kennesaw State

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Florida International

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 3-8
  • Odds to Win CUSA: +25000
  • Overall Rank: 130th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th
  • Last Game: L 41-16 vs Jacksonville State

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Middle Tennessee
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
  • TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

