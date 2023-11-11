Two of college football's strongest scorers clash when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) bring the 10th-ranked offense into a matchup with the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1), who have the No. 14 offense, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Bulldogs are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup in this article.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Athens, Georgia
  • Venue: Sanford Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline Ole Miss Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -500 +360
FanDuel Georgia (-10.5) 58.5 -450 +340

Week 11 Odds

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends

  • Georgia has won just two games against the spread this season.
  • The Bulldogs have been favored by 10.5 points or more nine times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • Ole Miss has put together a 5-2-1 ATS record so far this season.

Georgia & Ole Miss 2023 Futures Odds

Georgia
To Win the National Champ. +250 Bet $100 to win $250
To Win the SEC -250 Bet $250 to win $100
Ole Miss
To Win the SEC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

