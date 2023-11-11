Joe Pavelski will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets meet at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Prop bets for Pavelski are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Joe Pavelski vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Pavelski has a goal in five of 12 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Pavelski has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Pavelski has posted an assist in a game six times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Pavelski goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Pavelski having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Jets

On the defensive side, the Jets are conceding 43 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 17th in the league.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

