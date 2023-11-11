The Toledo Rockets (1-0) hit the court against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena in Toledo, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Louisiana Stats Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns shot 48.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 46.1% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.

Louisiana went 18-0 when it shot higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns were the 65th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rockets finished 211th.

The Ragin' Cajuns put up just 0.5 more points per game last year (77.4) than the Rockets gave up to opponents (76.9).

Louisiana put together a 16-0 record last season in games it scored more than 76.9 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison

At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.8.

At home, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than they allowed away (74.9).

Beyond the arc, Louisiana drained fewer triples away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.8%) than at home (40.9%) as well.

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule