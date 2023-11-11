The Toledo Rockets (1-0) will meet the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Louisiana vs. Toledo Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Toledo Top Players (2022-23)

Rayj Dennis: 19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Setric Millner Jr.: 16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK JT Shumate: 16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

16 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ra'Heim Moss: 8.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Toledo Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Toledo Rank Toledo AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 2nd 85.4 Points Scored 77.4 47th 339th 76.9 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 248th 30.7 Rebounds 33.7 65th 211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 53rd 8.6 3pt Made 7 219th 52nd 14.9 Assists 14.4 81st 11th 9.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.