The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) host an SEC clash against the Florida Gators (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium.

LSU ranks 88th in scoring defense this season (28.2 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 45.2 points per game. With 28.9 points per game on offense, Florida ranks 59th in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 63rd, allowing 24.7 points per game.

LSU vs. Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

LSU vs. Florida Key Statistics

LSU Florida 544.7 (1st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.4 (57th) 407.4 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.9 (42nd) 212.1 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.2 (88th) 332.6 (3rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.2 (33rd) 6 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (14th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (129th)

LSU Stats Leaders

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 2,793 yards, completing 72.1% of his passes and recording 27 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 684 yards (76 ypg) on 102 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Logan Diggs has piled up 635 yards on 113 carries, scoring six times.

Malik Nabers' team-leading 1,152 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 97 targets) with 10 touchdowns.

Brian Thomas Jr. has put up a 768-yard season so far with 11 touchdowns, reeling in 45 passes on 58 targets.

Kyren Lacy has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 18 grabs for 348 yards, an average of 38.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Florida Stats Leaders

Graham Mertz leads Florida with 2,384 yards on 220-of-298 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Montrell Johnson is his team's leading rusher with 106 carries for 555 yards, or 61.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well. Johnson has also chipped in with 23 catches for 159 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Trevor Etienne has run for 529 yards across 88 carries, scoring four touchdowns.

Ricky Pearsall has collected 54 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 778 (86.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 74 times and has four touchdowns.

Eugene Wilson III has put together a 416-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 45 passes on 53 targets.

Arlis Boardingham's 29 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 268 yards and four touchdowns.

