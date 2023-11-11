The McNeese Cowboys (0-8) hit the road for a Southland clash against the Houston Christian Huskies (4-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Cowboy Stadium.

With 17.5 points per game (21st-worst) and 36.8 points allowed per game on defense (eighth-worst), McNeese has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Houston Christian ranks 72nd with 350.6 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 59th with 346.9 total yards ceded per game on defense.

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: Cowboy Stadium

McNeese vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

McNeese Houston Christian 301.4 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.6 (92nd) 458.9 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.9 (34th) 123.8 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.8 (67th) 177.6 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.9 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz has thrown for 843 yards (105.4 ypg) to lead McNeese, completing 49.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has racked up 411 yards on 86 carries while finding the end zone three times.

Joshon Barbie has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 199 yards (24.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jon McCall's 386 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has totaled 25 receptions and five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has caught 26 passes for 291 yards (36.4 yards per game) this year.

Jihad Marks has been the target of seven passes and compiled 11 grabs for 168 yards, an average of 21.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has put up 1,582 passing yards, or 197.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.1% of his passes and has tossed 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 14.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Darryle Evans is his team's leading rusher with 72 carries for 323 yards, or 40.4 per game.

Champ Dozier has racked up 294 yards (on 57 carries) with four touchdowns.

Karl Reynolds leads his squad with 504 receiving yards on 37 catches with five touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has caught 12 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (27.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Deuce McMillan has racked up 208 reciving yards (26.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

