Fresno State, UNLV, Week 11 MWC Football Power Rankings
Week 11 of the college football season is upon us. To find out how every MWC team compares to the rest of the conference, check out our power rankings below.
MWC Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Fresno State
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 9-1
- Odds to Win MWC: +350
- Overall Rank: 38th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st
- Last Game: W 37-30 vs Boise State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ San Jose State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
2. UNLV
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-3
- Odds to Win MWC: +1500
- Overall Rank: 44th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th
- Last Game: W 56-14 vs New Mexico
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 10:45 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
3. Air Force
- Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win MWC: -125
- Overall Rank: 46th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 125th
- Last Game: L 23-3 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Hawaii
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
4. San Jose State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-7
- Odds to Win MWC: +2500
- Overall Rank: 70th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 35-0 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Fresno State
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
4. Boise State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +350
- Overall Rank: 71st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 74th
- Last Game: L 37-30 vs Fresno State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: New Mexico
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
6. Wyoming
- Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 7-4
- Odds to Win MWC: +2200
- Overall Rank: 81st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: W 24-15 vs Colorado State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ UNLV
- Game Time: 10:45 PM ET on Friday, November 10
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
7. Utah State
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 85th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd
- Last Game: W 32-24 vs San Diego State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Nevada
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
8. Colorado State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win MWC: +20000
- Overall Rank: 101st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 78th
- Last Game: L 24-15 vs Wyoming
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: San Diego State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
9. San Diego State
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-8
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 107th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 76th
- Last Game: L 32-24 vs Utah State
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Colorado State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
10. Nevada
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 91st
- Last Game: L 27-14 vs Hawaii
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Utah State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)
11. Hawaii
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 2-10
- Odds to Win MWC: +75000
- Overall Rank: 124th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 100th
- Last Game: W 27-14 vs Nevada
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: Air Force
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
12. New Mexico
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win MWC: +50000
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 110th
- Last Game: L 56-14 vs UNLV
Next Game
- Week 11 Opponent: @ Boise State
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11
- TV Channel:
