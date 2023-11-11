Ohio State vs. Michigan State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 31.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Michigan State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Columbus, Ohio
- Venue: Ohio Stadium
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Michigan State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-31.5)
|47.5
|-7000
|+2000
Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Ohio State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
- The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.
- Michigan State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.
Ohio State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+700
|Bet $100 to win $700
|To Win the Big Ten
|+165
|Bet $100 to win $165
|Michigan State
|To Win the Big Ten
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
