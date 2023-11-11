The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-6) will meet in a matchup of Big Ten teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ohio Stadium. The Spartans will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 31.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

City: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Ohio Stadium

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline Michigan State Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-31.5) 47.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Ohio State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Ohio State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Buckeyes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

Michigan State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover or pushing five times.

Ohio State & Michigan State 2023 Futures Odds

Ohio State To Win the National Champ. +700 Bet $100 to win $700 To Win the Big Ten +165 Bet $100 to win $165 Michigan State To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

