The Purdue Boilermakers (2-7) will face off against a fellow Big Ten foe, the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Boilermakers favored to win by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Purdue vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Purdue Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline
BetMGM Purdue (-1) 46.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Purdue (-1.5) 46.5 -111 -108 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Purdue vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

  • Purdue has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Boilermakers have been favored by 1 point or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Minnesota has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.
  • The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

Purdue & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

Purdue
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
Minnesota
To Win the Big Ten +8000 Bet $100 to win $8000

