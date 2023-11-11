The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-8) take on a fellow Southland foe when they visit the SE Louisiana Lions (2-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX).

While Texas A&M-Commerce's defense ranks 90th with 30.1 points allowed per game, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions have been a little worse on offense, ranking 16th-worst (16.1 points per game). In terms of points scored SE Louisiana ranks 74th in the FCS (23.3 points per game), and it is 97th defensively (30.9 points allowed per contest).

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Commerce, Texas

Commerce, Texas Venue: Memorial Stadium (Commerce, TX)

SE Louisiana vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

SE Louisiana Texas A&M-Commerce 398 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.7 (98th) 424.2 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.9 (106th) 143.9 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.6 (91st) 254.1 (20th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.1 (83rd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Eli Sawyer has put up 1,368 passing yards, or 152 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Zachary Clement, has carried the ball 70 times for 374 yards (41.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Harlan Dixon has 26 receptions for 320 yards (35.6 per game) so far while also carrying the ball 83 times for 298 yards and two scores.

Darius Lewis has totaled 41 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 520 (57.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 44 times and has four touchdowns.

Xavier Hill has racked up 292 reciving yards (32.4 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Josh Magana has thrown for 1,149 yards (127.7 ypg) to lead Texas A&M-Commerce, completing 58.6% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Reggie Branch has racked up 256 yards on 48 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Ra'veion Hargrove has racked up 220 yards on 49 carries, scoring two times.

Keith Miller III's leads his squad with 268 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 17 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Micaleous Elder has put up a 215-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 25 passes on 35 targets.

Jabari Khepera has been the target of 18 passes and racked up 10 catches for 178 yards, an average of 19.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

