The Southern Jaguars (5-4) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Southern owns the 77th-ranked offense this year (23 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 15th-best with only 19.3 points allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Prairie View A&M ranks 76th in the FCS (345 total yards per game) and 97th on defense (400.4 total yards allowed per game).

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Southern vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Southern Prairie View A&M 287.2 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345 (72nd) 250.2 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.4 (99th) 109.6 (106th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.9 (58th) 177.7 (88th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.1 (72nd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has thrown for 1,520 yards (168.9 ypg) to lead Southern, completing 56.2% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes has 431 rushing yards on 70 carries with five touchdowns.

This season, Gary Quarles has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards (42.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's 283 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has collected 16 receptions and three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has caught 10 passes while averaging 20.9 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Colbey Washington has a total of 182 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 13 passes.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 1,674 yards (186 ypg) while completing 55.4% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 93 yards with four touchdowns.

Ahmad Antoine has run for 408 yards on 83 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Caleb Johnson has compiled 271 yards on 70 carries with one touchdown.

Trejon Spiller has registered 22 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 376 (41.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has 17 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 343 yards (38.1 yards per game) this year.

Shemar Savage's 16 receptions (on 19 targets) have netted him 328 yards (36.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

