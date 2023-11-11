The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Winnipeg Jets' Alex Iafallo are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Stars vs. Jets Game Information

Stars Players to Watch

Joe Pavelski has been a big player for Dallas this season, collecting 12 points in 12 games.

Through 11 games, Roope Hintz has scored five goals and picked up six assists.

Robertson has scored three goals and added seven assists in 12 games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 2-1-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and racked up 102 saves with a .911% save percentage (23rd in league).

Jets Players to Watch

Kyle Connor is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 16 points (1.2 per game), as he has recorded 11 goals and five assists in 13 games (playing 20:46 per game).

Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele has posted 16 total points (1.2 per game), with five goals and 11 assists.

This season, Iafallo has four goals and eight assists for Dallas.

In the crease, Laurent Brossoit's record stands at 1-1-1 on the season, allowing 10 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 68 saves with an .872% save percentage (59th in the league).

Stars vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 20th 3 Goals Scored 3.62 6th 5th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.31 19th 20th 30 Shots 33.1 6th 27th 33 Shots Allowed 27.5 4th 29th 9.09% Power Play % 18.37% 18th 1st 92.68% Penalty Kill % 73.33% 24th

