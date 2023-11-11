The Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) battle the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

McGuirk Arena in Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

The Warhawks shot at a 40.8% clip from the field last season, three percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Chippewas averaged.

Last season, UL Monroe had an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 43.8% from the field.

The Chippewas ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Warhawks ranked 109th.

The Warhawks scored 5.6 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Chippewas allowed (73).

UL Monroe went 7-1 last season when it scored more than 73 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

At home, UL Monroe averaged 73.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 62.9.

In 2022-23, the Warhawks allowed 11.6 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (76.4).

At home, UL Monroe sunk 8 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (7.6). UL Monroe's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than away (35%).

