Saturday's contest between the UL Monroe Warhawks (0-1) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-1) at Fant-Ewing Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UL Monroe squad coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 11.

The Warhawks enter this game following an 81-76 loss to Arkansas on Tuesday.

UL Monroe vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

UL Monroe vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: UL Monroe 70, Miami (OH) 63

UL Monroe Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Warhawks had a -212 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.1 points per game. They put up 64.9 points per game, 181st in college basketball, and allowed 72.0 per contest to rank 334th in college basketball.

UL Monroe's offense was worse in Sun Belt matchups last season, tallying 64.6 points per contest, compared to its season average of 64.9 PPG.

The Warhawks put up 69.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 9.5 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (59.7).

UL Monroe gave up 66.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.5 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (78.2).

