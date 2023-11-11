Based on our computer model, the Troy Trojans will beat the UL Monroe Warhawks when the two teams play at JPS Field at Malone Stadium on Saturday, November 11, which begins at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

UL Monroe vs. Troy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Troy (-21.5) Toss Up (45.5) Troy 38, UL Monroe 8

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

UL Monroe Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Warhawks based on the moneyline is 9.1%.

The Warhawks have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

UL Monroe has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 21.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Warhawks have gone over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

The average total for UL Monroe games this season is 9.1 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Troy Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

The Trojans' record against the spread is 5-3-0.

One Trojans game (out of eight) has gone over the point total this year.

The point total average for Troy games this season is 49.6, 4.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Warhawks vs. Trojans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Troy 27.2 16.1 30.8 16.6 22.8 15.5 UL Monroe 18.9 31.9 22.4 31.4 14.5 32.5

