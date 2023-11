The Princeton Tigers and the Middle Tennessee Raiders hit the court in one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Sunday that include CUSA squads.

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV New Mexico State Aggies at Incarnate Word Cardinals 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Princeton Tigers at Middle Tennessee Raiders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 - Liberty Lady Flames at Texas Longhorns 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 LHN Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Mississippi State Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12 SEC Network+

