Jamie Benn will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Dallas Stars meet the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. If you're thinking about a wager on Benn against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Jamie Benn vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Benn Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Benn has averaged 15:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

Benn has a goal in three games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Benn has a point in six games this season (out of 13), including multiple points three times.

Benn has an assist in five of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Benn's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Benn has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Benn Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 55 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 31st in the league.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 13 Games 10 9 Points 7 3 Goals 4 6 Assists 3

