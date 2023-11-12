Sunday's contest between the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) and Northwestern State Demons (0-2) going head to head at Donald W. Reynolds Center has a projected final score of 97-48 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tulsa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Demons lost their last outing 88-46 against Kansas on Wednesday.

Northwestern State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Northwestern State vs. Tulsa Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulsa 97, Northwestern State 48

Northwestern State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Demons' -217 scoring differential last season (outscored by 7.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 60.3 points per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per outing (270th in college basketball).

Northwestern State scored fewer points in conference action (59.8 per game) than overall (60.3).

In 2022-23, the Demons averaged 9.7 more points per game at home (64.9) than on the road (55.2).

In 2022-23, Northwestern State conceded 17.9 fewer points per game at home (58.4) than away (76.3).

