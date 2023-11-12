The New Orleans Pelicans (4-5) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (7-2) on November 12, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs on BSNO and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points below the 49% shooting opponents of the Mavericks have averaged.

The Mavericks are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 18th.

The Pelicans' 107.4 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 116.9 the Mavericks allow.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans average fewer points per game at home (107) than away (107.8), and give up the same amount at home as away (114).

The Pelicans average 2.7 more assists per game at home (23.5) than away (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries