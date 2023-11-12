Can we anticipate Radek Faksa scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars face off with the Minnesota Wild at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Faksa stats and insights

  • Faksa is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Wild.
  • Faksa has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 55 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 16.6 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Faksa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:10 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:40 Away W 5-2
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:51 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:53 Home L 4-1
10/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 5-4 OT
10/19/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 3-2
10/17/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-2 SO
10/12/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:03 Home W 2-1 SO

Stars vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWI, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

