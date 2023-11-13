Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wossman High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 13
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.