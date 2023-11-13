Monday's contest that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) against the Northwestern State Demons (1-1) at Prather Coliseum is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-62 in favor of SFA, who is a big favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 13.

The game has no set line.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Northwestern State vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 82, Northwestern State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern State vs. SFA

Computer Predicted Spread: SFA (-20.6)

SFA (-20.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Northwestern State Performance Insights

At 74.6 points scored per game and 72.1 points conceded last year, Northwestern State was 109th in the country offensively and 240th defensively.

The Demons grabbed 30.1 rebounds per game and conceded 31.6 boards last year, ranking 270th and 206th, respectively, in college basketball.

Northwestern State was 211th in college basketball in assists (12.6 per game) last season.

Last season, the Demons were 66th in college basketball in 3-point makes (8.4 per game) and 75th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

Giving up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.2% from beyond the arc last season, Northwestern State was 51st and 137th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Demons attempted 38% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 30.9% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, they attempted 62% of their shots, with 69.1% of their makes coming from there.

