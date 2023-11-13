The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) and the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-1) take the floor at Prather Coliseum on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under

Northwestern State Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State went 17-13-0 ATS last season.

SFA sported a 15-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 17-13-0 mark from Northwestern State.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern State 74.6 150.4 72.1 142.1 143.3 SFA 75.8 150.4 70.0 142.1 141.8

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 74.6 points per game the Demons put up were just 4.6 more points than the 'Jacks gave up (70.0).

When Northwestern State totaled more than 70.0 points last season, it went 11-7 against the spread and 17-3 overall.

Northwestern State vs. SFA Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern State 17-13-0 17-13-0 SFA 15-11-0 16-10-0

Northwestern State vs. SFA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern State SFA 10-3 Home Record 12-4 10-7 Away Record 6-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 10-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 76.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 73.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.3 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

