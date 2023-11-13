If you live in Rapides Parish, Louisiana and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rapides Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holy Savior Menard Central High School at Evans High School