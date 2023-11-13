The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (2-0) play the Southern Jaguars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Southern vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Southern Stats Insights

The Jaguars' 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (40.8%).

Southern went 12-5 when it shot better than 40.8% from the field.

The Jaguars were the 262nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 162nd.

The Jaguars averaged only 0.8 more points per game last year (71.9) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (71.1).

Southern put together a 12-3 record last season in games it scored more than 71.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern scored 82.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.4.

The Jaguars conceded fewer points at home (66.9 per game) than on the road (73.6) last season.

Southern knocked down more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than on the road (6.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Southern Upcoming Schedule