Southern vs. Arizona November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (1-1) face the Arizona Wildcats (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at McKale Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via Pac-12 Network.
Southern vs. Arizona Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Southern Top Players (2022-23)
- P.J. Byrd: 9.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bryson Etienne: 10.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brion Whitley: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyrone Lyons: 8.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Terrell Williams Jr.: 7.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Arizona Top Players (2022-23)
- Azuolas Tubelis: 19.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 14.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 9.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Courtney Ramey: 10.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kerr Kriisa: 9.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Southern vs. Arizona Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Southern AVG
|Southern Rank
|5th
|81.9
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|211th
|71.1
|Points Allowed
|71.3
|217th
|12th
|36.1
|Rebounds
|30.4
|262nd
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|266th
|66th
|8.4
|3pt Made
|7.6
|149th
|2nd
|18.9
|Assists
|14.1
|101st
|294th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
