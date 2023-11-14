Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bossier Parish Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Bossier Parish, Louisiana today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Claiborne Academy at Providence Classical Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bossier High School at Haughton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 14
- Location: Haughton, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
