How to Watch the LSU vs. Kent State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) face the LSU Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
LSU vs. Kent State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Flashes averaged 12.5 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).
- Kent State had a 20-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
- Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers recorded were 19.7 more points than the Golden Flashes allowed (62.6).
- When LSU scored more than 62.6 points last season, it went 27-1.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Colorado
|L 92-78
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|Queens (NC)
|W 112-55
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 109-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/14/2023
|Kent State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/17/2023
|@ SE Louisiana
|-
|University Center (LA)
|11/20/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.