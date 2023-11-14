The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) face the LSU Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Kent State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes averaged 12.5 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).

Kent State had a 20-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.

Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers recorded were 19.7 more points than the Golden Flashes allowed (62.6).

When LSU scored more than 62.6 points last season, it went 27-1.

LSU Schedule