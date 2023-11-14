The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) face the LSU Tigers (2-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Kent State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Flashes averaged 12.5 more points per game last year (70.4) than the Tigers allowed (57.9).
  • Kent State had a 20-8 record last season when allowing fewer than 82.3 points.
  • Last year, the 82.3 points per game the Tigers recorded were 19.7 more points than the Golden Flashes allowed (62.6).
  • When LSU scored more than 62.6 points last season, it went 27-1.

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Colorado L 92-78 T-Mobile Arena
11/9/2023 Queens (NC) W 112-55 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 109-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/14/2023 Kent State - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/17/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
11/20/2023 Texas Southern - Pete Maravich Assembly Center

