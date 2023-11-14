The Nicholls Colonels (3-0) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the SMU Mustangs (2-0) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Moody Coliseum.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nicholls Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nicholls vs. SMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Colonels' 58.1 points per game last year were just 0.2 fewer points than the 58.3 the Mustangs allowed.

Nicholls went 3-2 last season when giving up fewer than 62.9 points.

Last year, the Mustangs averaged 62.9 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 71.9 the Colonels gave up.

SMU went 6-1 last season when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nicholls Schedule