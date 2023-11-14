The New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (8-2) on November 14, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Pelicans vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Mavericks Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

The Pelicans' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Mavericks have allowed to their opponents (49.2%).

New Orleans has put together a 0-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 49.2% from the field.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 26th.

The Pelicans score 8.5 fewer points per game (109.1) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (117.6).

New Orleans is 1-1 when it scores more than 117.6 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pelicans put up 110.4 points per game, 2.6 more than away (107.8). Defensively they give up 118.4 points per game at home, 4.4 more than away (114).

The Pelicans pick up 4.2 more assists per game at home (25) than away (20.8).

Pelicans Injuries