Will Radek Faksa Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 14?
Can we count on Radek Faksa scoring a goal when the Dallas Stars match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Radek Faksa score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Faksa stats and insights
- In one of 10 games this season, Faksa scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Coyotes.
- Faksa has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.4 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 42 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.9 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Faksa recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|12:06
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/11/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|14:40
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/30/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:51
|Home
|W 5-3
|10/26/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:21
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|10/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/17/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/12/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Stars vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSWX, and SCRIPPS
