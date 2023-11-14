Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:22 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
In a Tuesday college basketball slate that features plenty of thrilling contests, the Kent State Golden Flashes versus the LSU Tigers is a game to see.
Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 7 LSU Tigers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Kent State vs. LSU
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
No. 4 Utah Utes vs. No. 21 Baylor Bears
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Ferrell Center
- Location: Waco, Texas
How to Watch Utah vs. Baylor
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Mavericks vs. No. 11 Texas Longhorns
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moody Center
- Location: Austin, Texas
How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas
- TV: LHN
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
No. 24 Washington State Cougars vs. Montana Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Dahlberg Arena
- Location: Missoula, Montana
How to Watch Washington State vs. Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.