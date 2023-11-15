AAC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AAC teams will be in action across three games on Wednesday's college basketball slate. That includes the UTSA Roadrunners squaring off against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders at American Bank Center.
AAC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wichita State Shockers at Belmont Bruins
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Temple Owls at Ole Miss Rebels
|7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|SEC Network+
|UTSA Roadrunners at Texas A&M-CC Islanders
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
