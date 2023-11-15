Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Caddo Parish, Louisiana today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker T. Washington High School at C.E. Byrd High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 15
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.