Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in East Baton Rouge Parish Today - November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jehovah-Jireh Christian Academy at Glen Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 15
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
