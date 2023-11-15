Top Kings vs. Lakers Players to Watch - November 15
The Sacramento Kings (5-4) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-5) are scheduled to match up on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Domantas Sabonis and LeBron James are two players to watch.
How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 15
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, NBCS-CA
Kings' Last Game
In their previous game, the Kings defeated the Cavaliers on Monday, 132-120. Their top scorer was De'Aaron Fox with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|28
|2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|Keegan Murray
|25
|8
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Domantas Sabonis
|23
|9
|10
|0
|2
|1
Lakers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Lakers defeated the Grizzlies on Tuesday, 134-107. Their leading scorer was D'Angelo Russell with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|D'Angelo Russell
|24
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|Rui Hachimura
|23
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Anthony Davis
|19
|11
|5
|0
|6
|0
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis' numbers for the season are 17.7 points, 5.7 assists and 15 boards per game, shooting 54.1% from the field.
- Keegan Murray posts 16 points, 7.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Harrison Barnes is posting 17 points, 1.7 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 1.7 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 6.3 points, 4.7 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 26.9% from the floor and 23.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.
- James averages 23 points, 10.3 boards and 7.3 assists, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
- The Lakers receive 14 points per game from Russell, plus 3.7 boards and 7 assists.
- Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 30% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.
- Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 45% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per contest.
