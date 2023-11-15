The Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-0) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the New Orleans Privateers (0-2) on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at Humphrey Coliseum. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

New Orleans Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

New Orleans vs. Mississippi State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Privateers scored just 2.5 more points per game last year (61.5) than the Bulldogs gave up (59).
  • New Orleans had a 7-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored only 3.9 more points per game (71.1) than the Privateers gave up (67.2).
  • When Mississippi State put up more than 67.2 points last season, it went 17-1.

New Orleans Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 @ Oklahoma State L 74-66 Gallagher-Iba Arena
11/10/2023 @ Tulsa L 86-61 Donald W. Reynolds Center
11/15/2023 @ Mississippi State - Humphrey Coliseum
11/21/2023 Alcorn State - Lakefront Arena
11/26/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center

