If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Evangeline Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Evangeline Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Avoyelles Public Charter School at Sacred Heart High School

Game Time: 4:50 PM CT on November 16

4:50 PM CT on November 16 Location: Lecompte, LA

Lecompte, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mamou High School at South Beauregard High School