Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson Parish Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope John Paul II High School at Crescent City Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
- Location: Metairie, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
