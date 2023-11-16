Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pope John Paul II High School at Crescent City Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 16
  • Location: Metairie, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.