The UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. It begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs made 44.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Warhawks allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Louisiana Tech had a 12-5 straight-up record in games it shot better than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs were the 220th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Warhawks ranked 178th.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored 72.2 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 69.8 the Warhawks gave up.
  • When Louisiana Tech scored more than 69.8 points last season, it went 12-5.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Louisiana Tech performed better when playing at home last season, scoring 75.8 points per game, compared to 68.5 per game away from home.
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 4.2 fewer points per game (68.7) than on the road (72.9).
  • Louisiana Tech sunk 8.3 treys per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.7, 35.1%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Colorado State L 81-73 Moby Arena
11/13/2023 Lyon W 100-43 Thomas Assembly Center
11/16/2023 @ UL Monroe - Fant-Ewing Coliseum
11/21/2023 Southern Utah - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 McNeese - Thomas Assembly Center

