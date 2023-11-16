Thursday's game between the McNeese Cowgirls (1-1) and Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-2) matching up at The Legacy Center has a projected final score of 87-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored McNeese, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 16.

The Cowgirls dropped their most recent outing 85-70 against Prairie View A&M on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese vs. Mississippi Valley State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

McNeese vs. Mississippi Valley State Score Prediction

Prediction: McNeese 87, Mississippi Valley State 66

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cowgirls put up 65.5 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 70 per contest last season (306th in college basketball). They had a -137 scoring differential and were outscored by 4.5 points per game.

Offensively, McNeese put up 63.7 points per game last year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (65.5 points per game) was 1.8 PPG higher.

Offensively the Cowgirls performed better in home games last season, putting up 69.9 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game away from home.

McNeese ceded 65.6 points per game last season at home, which was 6.9 fewer points than it allowed when playing on the road (72.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.