Northwestern State vs. Maine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 16
The Maine Black Bears (1-2) face the Northwestern State Demons (1-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Northwestern State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northwestern State vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maine Moneyline
|Northwestern State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maine (-6.5)
|142.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Maine (-6.5)
|142.5
|-275
|+220
Northwestern State vs. Maine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northwestern State compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Demons were an underdog by 6.5 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.
- Maine went 16-8-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 12 Black Bears games last season went over the point total.
Northwestern State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Northwestern State, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks much better (64th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (178th).
- Northwestern State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
