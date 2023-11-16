The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) will play the Maine Black Bears (1-1) at 4:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Northwestern State vs. Maine Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maine Top Players (2022-23)

Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northwestern State vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern State Rank Northwestern State AVG Maine AVG Maine Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 68.5 262nd 240th 72.1 Points Allowed 69.7 162nd 270th 30.1 Rebounds 27.0 359th 60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 6.6 266th 211th 12.6 Assists 13.7 128th 104th 11.1 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.